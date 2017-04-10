Rihanna has been starring in a little bit of everything lately, particularly her steamy role in Bates Motel this season. Now she’s being eyed for a leading role in a Matrix Reboot.

A source close to the project states “Her team are elated and are open to discussions as they see major potential in her being tied to a movie like the Matrix. It’d be a win-win for all.”

Michael B. Jordan is also linked to the project. You can read more about that here

RELATED: Rihanna Accepts Her Humanitarian Award [VIDEO]

Rihanna And Michael B. Jordan Are Reportedly Being Eyed For A Matrix Reboot was originally published on KYSDC.com