Rihanna has been starring in a little bit of everything lately, particularly her steamy role in Bates Motel this season. Now she’s being eyed for a leading role in a Matrix Reboot.
A source close to the project states “Her team are elated and are open to discussions as they see major potential in her being tied to a movie like the Matrix. It’d be a win-win for all.”
Michael B. Jordan is also linked to the project. You can read more about that here
Rihanna And Michael B. Jordan Are Reportedly Being Eyed For A Matrix Reboot was originally published on KYSDC.com