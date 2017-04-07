Whoopi Goldberg has a few words for the millions annoyed with Pepsi’s tone deaf commercial featuring Kendall Jenner and we can’t say we’re surprised.

On a recent episode of ABC’s The View, the topic turned to the Pepsi ad that has all of America talking and co-host WhoopI wasted no time giving her opinion on claims that the commercial was partially a failure because of its cultural appropriation.

While Goldberg agrees that it was an all-around bad commercial that just failed to hit its intended mark, she disagrees with the accusations that it was filled with cultural appropriation. She states that if black women want to claim cultural appropriation then all of them should be wearing their natural hair and not “white lady hair.”

As expected, the comment made the rounds on social media and many were quick to take issue with Goldberg’s comments, citing her previous controversial statements regarding race in the past. She has never been one to back down, so don’t expect her to sugar coat her comments on the issue any time soon.

What do you think Beauties? Do you agree with Goldberg’s opinion?

You can check out the FULL clip of Whoopi Goldberg’s comment BELOW:

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Defends Tiffany Trump After Fashion Week Snub

RELATED: [WATCH] Find Out Why Leslie Jones Cried While Talking To Whoopi Goldberg On ‘The View’

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

<b>Sign Up For Our Newsletter! </b> Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

<strong>The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews</strong>: Follow @oldschool1053

Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On Cultural Appropriation Surrounding Pepsi Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com