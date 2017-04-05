TLC Scores Summer Release Date for Final Album

The highly anticipated fifth and final album from our favorite girl group of 90s, TLC has been greenlit for a June 30th release date.

If you remember the remaining members T-Boz and Chilli encouraged their fans to participate in their kickstarter campaign that raised over $430,000 to make their album. When the album wasn’t released in a timely fashion, fans began to criticize and suspect that the funds were not being used towards the making of the album.

But don’t fret! The duo’s longtime manager Bill Diggins assures fans that the album is indeed coming out this Summer and the group has been working day and night to put together their best work for their longtime fans.

Are you looking forward to TLC’s last album?

