In a statement, Keke Wyatt confirmed that she is pregnant after she was recently spotted out and about with what clearly appeared to be a baby bump. This child, whose gender hasn’t been shared just yet, will be her ninth child.

Source MadameNoire

We Come From Big Families Where I’m From”: Keke Wyatt Pregnant With Her Ninth Child was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

