After a year of hell, the N.C. General Assembly finally repealed HB2. It only cost us NCAA tournaments, the NBA All-Star Game, a PayPal expansion, concerts, jobs and an estimated $3.7 billion. The repeal was far from perfect. It resets protections to pre-HB2 levels and places a three-year moratorium on cities from passing their own non-discrimination ordinance. The repeal drew criticisms from the right and left.

Also On 105.3 RnB: