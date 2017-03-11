CLOSE
Three Fun Things To Do Today

Adele Givens (Celebrity Show)

Mar 11, 2017 at 9:30 PM
The Comedy Zone Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Doors open 9:15 PM
Adele Givens

Source: Comedy Zone / The Comedy Zone

The Green River Revival

Features yoga, a race and live music at the US National Whitewater Center

Green River Revival

Source: USNWC / USNWC

“Old School1053-Subscribers

Rich & Bennett’s 17th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

close-up of a St. Patrick's day hat and shamrock

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

Rich & Bennett’s bar crawl is one is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls in the country. Tullamore Dew National Ambassador, Tim Herlihy is the official toastmaster for the event.

bar crawl , St. Patrick's Day

