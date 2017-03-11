Three Fun Things To Do Today

0 reads Leave a comment
Mar 11, 2017 at 9:30 PM
The Comedy Zone Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Doors open 9:15 PM
The Green River Revival
Features yoga, a race and live music at the US National Whitewater Center
“Old School1053-Subscribers
Rich & Bennett’s 17th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Rich & Bennett’s bar crawl is one is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls in the country. Tullamore Dew National Ambassador, Tim Herlihy is the official toastmaster for the event.
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours