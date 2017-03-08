Charlotte Police Killed Another Man This Week

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police killed a man armed with a hunting rifle, making him the 11th victim of a police-rated since 2015, according to a Charlotte Observer article. The incident occurred in North Charlotte.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to an Observer analysis, law enforcement officers in North Carolina killed 65 people and officers in South Carolina shot killed 38. The Observer found that 52 percent of the victims were white and 42 percent were black.

Don’t Miss: Today’s Is International Women’s Day!

Also On 105.3 RnB: