Life is fraught with a host of challenges. Navigating the joys and pitfalls of life requires gumption, tenacity and a whole lot of faith. Recording Artist and Author, Minister Cassandra O’Neil is a strong proponent of starting and living each day by faith. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Cassandra O’Neil about Women’s History Month, her recording career, journey to becoming an author and her new book, ‘Our Day by Day Faith: Songs and Supplications to Get You Through Your Day.’

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”0_8b_GSrISV0″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Walking in Faith Day by Day was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted March 3, 2017

Also On 105.3 RnB: