The Obamas have been relieved of their White House duties for a little over a month now and still found the time to make groundbreaking moves.

According to the New York Times, Barack and Michelle Obama are making history yet again with their new book deal with Penguin Random House. The company revealed they will publish coming books by the former President and First Lady after concluding a heated auction among multiple publishers, where the bidding reached more than $60 million. Although the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Penguin Random House acquired worldwide publication rights for two memoirs written by the iconic couple.

Sources say the Obamas may have set a record breaking deal in excess of $65 million. However, Barack and Michelle plan to stay true to form and plan to donate a “significant portion of their author proceeds to charity,” including the Obama Foundation. Among other publishers who bid on the Obama deal were HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster.

No word on what the subject matter of the two forthcoming books will be or a time frame for when they’ll be published, but judging by all the groundbreaking moments from the Obamas time in the White House, the books will definitely be a refreshing treat during these trying times.

Congrats to the former first family. We miss you!

Barack and Michelle Obama Just Made History Again was originally published on globalgrind.com