Its that time again!!! Stevie J, Joseline, Kirk, Rasheeda, Waka Flocka, Tammy, Mama Dee, Young Joc and the rest of the crew are back. It looks like more chaos than we’ve seen yet.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the extended trailer for season 6 above.

ALSO SEE:

Here’s Why Cardi B Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Reality Television

3 Times Moniece’s Drama Killed Our Brain Cells

The show premieres on March 6 at 8 PM.

The LHHATL Season 6 Super Trailer was originally published on KYSDC.com