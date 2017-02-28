CLOSE
The LHHATL Season 6 Super Trailer

Its that time again!!! Stevie J, Joseline, Kirk, Rasheeda, Waka Flocka, Tammy, Mama Dee, Young Joc and the rest of the crew are back. It looks like more chaos than we’ve seen yet.

Check out the extended trailer for season 6 above.

The show premieres on March 6 at 8 PM.

The LHHATL Season 6 Super Trailer was originally published on KYSDC.com

