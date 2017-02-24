[Exclusive] The Cast Of The TV One Show “Media” Delivers Some Big News

| 02.24.17
The TV One made for TV movie “Media” is one it’s way to the small screen this Saturday, February 25th but will you be seeing more from the cast? Cast members Brian J. White, Blue Kimble, Penny Johnson-Jerald and Stephen Bishop gives EZ Street some juicy details and announce some big news that you don’t want to miss!

[Exclusive] The Cast Of The TV One Show “Media” Delivers Some Big News was originally published on KYSDC.com

blue kimble , Brian J. White , Cathy Hughes , media , Penny Johnson-Jerald , Stephen Bishop

