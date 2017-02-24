[Exclusive] The Cast Of The TV One Show “Media” Delivers Some Big News

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @oldschool1053

The TV One made for TV movie “Media” is one it’s way to the small screen this Saturday, February 25th but will you be seeing more from the cast? Cast members Brian J. White, Blue Kimble, Penny Johnson-Jerald and Stephen Bishop gives EZ Street some juicy details and announce some big news that you don’t want to miss!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017 30 photos Launch gallery 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017 1. Jazz Lewis Source:Jazz Lewis 1 of 30 2. Ashley "Epiphany" Jones Source:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 30 3. Thomas Anderson III Source:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 30 4. Leslie Hall Source:Leslie Hall 4 of 30 5. L. Wesley Weston Source:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 30 6. Kelsey Nicole Nelson Source:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 30 7. Ebony Andrews Source:Ebony Andrews 7 of 30 8. Dana J Loatman Source:Dana J Loatman 8 of 30 9. Yasmine Arrington Source:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 30 10. Markus Batchelor Source:Markus Batchelor 10 of 30 11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S Source:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 30 12. Tyrell Holcomb Source:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 30 13. John Pannell Source:John Pannell 13 of 30 14. Jayna White MSW, LGSW Source:Jayna White 14 of 30 15. Keith Holland Source:Keith Holland 15 of 30 16. Sharece Crawford Source:Sharece Crawford 16 of 30 17. Cedric Dailey Source:Cedric Daley 17 of 30 18. Marques Dyer Source:Marques Dyer 18 of 30 19. Rashe Coleman Source:Rashe Coleman 19 of 30 20. Halima Adenegan, Esq. Source:Halima Adenegan, Esq 20 of 30 21. Milea Pickett Source:Milea Pickett 21 of 30 22. Rheana Frazier Source:Rheana Frazier 22 of 30 23. Keenan France Source:Keenan France 23 of 30 24. Carlyn Fingers Source:Carlyn Fingers 24 of 30 25. Amber Carter Source:Amber Carter 25 of 30 26. Jazelle Merritt Source:Jazelle Merritt 26 of 30 27. Ashanti Martinez Source:Ashanti Martinez 27 of 30 28. Xavier Epps Source:Xavier Epps 28 of 30 29. M.J. Crawford Source:M.J. Crawford 29 of 30 30. Christian J. Bonner Source:Christian J. Bonner 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

[Exclusive] The Cast Of The TV One Show “Media” Delivers Some Big News was originally published on KYSDC.com