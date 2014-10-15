Not to be outdone by the cyphers and performances, Snoop managed to put his own personal comedic stamp on the awards show. Fans got a look at several sketches that saw the hip-hop legend live out his Nia Long fantasies. The Doggfather reenacted various co-starring roles alongside the award-winning actress. From ‘Boyz ‘N The Hood‘ to ‘Best Man Holiday‘ the two provided non-stop laughs with each parody.

Take a look at the clips below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Snoop Dog Lives Out His Nia Long Fantasies [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Bea Williams, APR Posted October 15, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: