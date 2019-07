2/13/17- Over the weekend the world lost Jazz great, Al Jarreau. Listen to the TJMS pay tribute to the iconic artist and musician. What was your favorite Al Jarreau song?

The TJMS Pays Tribute To Al Jarreau [LISTEN] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Krystal Franklin, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted February 13, 2017

