Following last night’s stunning performance at The Grammys, Beyoncé releases her visuals for “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought” from Lemonade.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Watch both videos here:

“Sandcastles”

“Love Drought”

ALSO SEE:

Beyonce Releases Videos For “Sandcastles” & “Love Drought” was originally published on kissrichmond.com