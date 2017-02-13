CLOSE
Beyonce Releases Videos For “Sandcastles” & “Love Drought”

59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Following last night’s stunning performance at The Grammys, Beyoncé releases her visuals for “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought” from Lemonade.

Watch both videos here:

“Sandcastles”

“Love Drought”

Photos
