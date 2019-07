Radio One Grammy Lounge: Jekalyn Carr Talks About The Success Of “You’re Bigger”

2016 was an amazing year for singer Jekalyn Carr. Her groundbreaking hit “You’re Bigger” topped the charts and received a Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song. Carr talks to Radio One Vice President of Programming Colby Colb about the Grammy-nominated song and more importantly, Faith.

Watch this must see interview and be inspired.

