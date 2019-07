WATCH: Mike Epps Shares Funny Valentine’s Day Memories & More With Kelly Mac [VIDEO]

Indy’s own Mike Epps is in the city of Naptown for his upcoming comedy show, Festival of Laughs but he couldn’t go anywhere before sitting down with WTLC’s own Kelly Mac.

From start to finish, these two discussed various topics including the Patriots winning the Superbowl, upcoming projects that Epps is working on and even a few valentine’s day questions that had Mr.Epps smiling wide!

However, don’t take my word for, watch the full interview for yourself above!

