Sip & Play: 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Housingfest Unplugged, 6 p.m. Tonight

The Urbanites are excited to host a social evening for a great cause, in support of HousingFest – A Concert to End Homelessness. In partnership with Triple C Brewing Company, $1 from every beer sold at the event will be contributed to HousingFest and the mission of ending homelessness in Charlotte through the Housing First model.

I Used To Love Her, Tonight

NAACP Image Awards Nominees!

The Auction Of Love, Saturday

Auction of Love is a battle of the charities event. It supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Gift of Adoption, Guys with Ties, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and North Carolina Heroes Funds as they compete to raise the most money by auctioning unique gift packages, silent auctions and 50/50 raffle.

Frigid 5K Run & Plunge, Saturday

Considering that temperatures are supposed to reach the 70s this weekend, the Frigid 5K Run & Plunge may not be too frigid.

The Classic Black Cinema Series:, Sunday

“Slavery by Another Name,” based on the 2009 Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Douglas Blackmon, debunks the the belief that slavery ended with the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. The movie documents how thousands of African Americans were pulled back into forced labor with shocking force and brutality, sanctioned by the judicial and legislative system, and propelled by the loss of slave labor after the Civil War.

