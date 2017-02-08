‘Hidden Figures’ Style Genius Lives Here In Monroe!

“Hidden Figures” captured the imaginations of young Black girls all over the country. The amazing thing is we have one of those women-geniuses living right here in Monroe.

Charlotte Observer reporter Larry Toppman profiled Christine Mann Darden. She grew up in Monroe and joined NASA team five years after Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan helped get the Mercury astronauts into space in the early 1960s. Darden was one of NASA’s “human computers,” became an engineer and wrote more than 50 papers in her 40-year career.

Now, Darden is sharing her story and showing our black girls that they can reach for the stars right here in the Carolinas. Read the story here.