CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Promoting Economic Empowerment And Independence Through Film

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tommy Nichols

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

Tommy Nichols, Founder of the Charlotte Black Film Festival  and President of ‘Glorified Media’ has made it his mission to promote the vision and voice of independent filmmakers of color. Nichol’s has worked diligently over the years to open doors and create economic empowerment in cinema – especially through film production, marketing and networking. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Tommy Nichols about Black History Month and the bevy of upcoming events sponsored by the Charlotte Black Film Festival.

 

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”_K9qNuwTgIRS” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

Promoting Economic Empowerment And Independence Through Film was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 day ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close