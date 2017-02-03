0 reads Leave a comment
Tommy Nichols, Founder of the Charlotte Black Film Festival and President of ‘Glorified Media’ has made it his mission to promote the vision and voice of independent filmmakers of color. Nichol’s has worked diligently over the years to open doors and create economic empowerment in cinema – especially through film production, marketing and networking. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Tommy Nichols about Black History Month and the bevy of upcoming events sponsored by the Charlotte Black Film Festival.
Promoting Economic Empowerment And Independence Through Film was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
