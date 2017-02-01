It looks like congratulations are order because Beyonce has just announced she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.
Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
Beyonce made the announcement on her Instagram account, as she posted a a picture of her bare bump. See the picture above!
Pharrell And Wife Welcome Triplets!
She captioned it: “We would like to share our love and happiness. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”
Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations
Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations
1. Best Rap/Sung Performance9Source: 1 of 19
2. Record of the YearSource: 2 of 19
3. Album Of The YearSource: 3 of 19
4. Song Of The YearSource: 4 of 19
5. Best New ArtistSource: 5 of 19
6. Best Pop Solo PerformanceSource: 6 of 19
7. Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceSource: 7 of 19
8. Best Pop Vocal AlbumSource: 8 of 19
9. Best R&B PerformanceSource: 9 of 19
10. Best R&B PerformanceSource: 10 of 19
11. Best R&B PerformanceSource: 11 of 19
12. Best Urban Contemporary AlbumSource: 12 of 19
13. Best Urban Contemporary AlbumSource: 13 of 19
14. Best R&B SongSource: 14 of 19
15. Best R&B SongSource: 15 of 19
16. Best R&B AlbumSource: 16 of 19
17. Best R&B AlbumSource: 17 of 19
18. Best Rap SongSource: 18 of 19
19. Best Rap AlbumSource: 19 of 19
Beyonce Is Having Twins! [PHOTO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com