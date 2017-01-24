BlackOscarMagic: Viola, Denzel & More Receive Oscar Nods

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
Last year the big talk that surrounded the Oscars was the lack of nominations for Black actors and movies but this year it’s all about #BlackOscarMagic. In an historic nomination field, for the first time ever a single acting category was featured 3 black nominees. Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) Viola Davis (Fences) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight) were nominated for Best Supporting Actress!
Davis is the favorite to win Best Actress after her amazing portrayal of “Rose Maxson” in the Denzel Washington directed movie “Fences.”
Hidden Figures, Moonlight and Fences were nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Washington (Fences) was nominated for Best Actor while Ruth Negga (Loving) received a nomination for Best Actress. Actor Mahershala Ali continues his breakout year with an nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
The last two years featured no nominations from African-American actors in any category so maybe this is a good sign that diversity has finally reached the Academy Awards.
Here’s a list of nominates in some of the Oscars major categories
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicola Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
