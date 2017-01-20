CLOSE
Is a Vegan Lifestyle the Answer to a Healthier You?: Part II

Jasiatic Anderson

Source: Jasiatic Anderson / Ron Holland


In Part two of our conversation with Food Coach and Plant-based Chef, Jasiatic Anderson, ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into the various shopping locations that will help make the transition from consuming meat and sugar easier. Plus, we cover a broad range of other issues including the impact hormone induced meat and Fructose has on the body.

 

 

