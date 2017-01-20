Suite Life Salon’s Grand Opening

Hey, Family! Chirl Girl, here!

Did I take your picture at the Suite Life Salon’s “New Year, New You Grand Opening?”

We had a ball! The owners, Andre and Lisa Fuller, thought of everything to make the evening special!

The friendly staff did complimentary hair consultations on everything from how to grow healthier hair in 2017 to the best way to clean, color and care for your dreadlocks!

There was music from DJ Platinum Al-Ino, delicious food from Chef Justin Vereen, as well as fresh juice and cocktails from JuiceNow and great swag bags with full sized hair products inside! They even gave away front row seats for the Katt Williams’ show to lucky winner, Richie Sykes!

Suite Life Salons also used their celebration to give back to the community by collecting coats, hats and scarfs for the Queen City’s homeless. By the end of the evening, the donation boxes were overflowing!

Congratulations on putting together an outstanding event to Suite Life Salons, Styles By Lisa, Natural Mane Salon, Sa-la J Studios, Hair By TiGi, Season Of Treegrass and Studio Norman D’Von!

Here’s to a sweet life and much success! I can’t wait to see what Suite Life Salons do for 2018!