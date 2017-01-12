‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premiere Reportedly Delayed

Atlanta fans will have to wait longer than expected for the series’ next 10 episodes.

According to Deadline, Season 2 of the breakout FX comedy hit won’t be airing until 2018. The reason? Donald Glover‘s big role as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo Stars Wars film, which is slated to hit theaters the same year.

As Deadline notes, Glover expressed his excitement about the film during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

“Lando’s a big deal to me,” he said. “It was literally the first toy I ever got.”

If 2016 is any indication of the future, 2018 should be a big year for Glover. Not only did Atlanta take home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, but Glover also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

And nothing was more memorable than his epic acceptance speech.

“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” he said while accepting the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. “Like that’s the best song ever.”

Atlanta‘s performance has been stellar, poising the series as “cable’s most-watched new comedy in three years in Adults 18-49 and the highest-rated comedy in FX Networks’ history, averaging 4.84 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms,” according to Deadline.

You can watch Season 1 of Atlanta via FX or iTunes.

