CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Franklin Graham Becomes A Vegan!

0 reads
Leave a comment

In the land where church is synonymous with fried chicken, one of the world’s most prominent leaders Franklin Graham has converted to veganism. The evangelist announced via Twitter, that he is adopting a vegan diet this year.

Billy Graham One Of World’s Most Admired Men

Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Graham has been posting his meals daily on Twitter.

 

Franklin Graham Becomes A Vegan! was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Franklin Graham , samaritan's purse

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 day ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close