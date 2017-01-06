Franklin Graham Becomes A Vegan!

In the land where church is synonymous with fried chicken, one of the world’s most prominent leaders Franklin Graham has converted to veganism. The evangelist announced via Twitter, that he is adopting a vegan diet this year.

Graham has been posting his meals daily on Twitter.

Posted January 5, 2017

