Wahoo! Health Department Bans Dogs In Brewery Taprooms

Commentary

Hallelujah! The Mecklenburg County Health Department officially banned dogs in brewery taprooms, Charlotte Five reported. Thank goodness.

Now, if they could do something about kids.

Seriously, the dog thing had gotten completely out of control considering that many breweries allow patrons to bring food from food trucks. That’s exactly what the Health Department said – kinda.

According to the health department, Charlotte Five reported that brewery taprooms are bound by the same food service codes as restaurants, which means that dogs, except service animals, are not allowed inside.

Dogs inside taproom are a common sight. Not anymore!

The controversy started at Three Spirits Brewery posted a note on Facebook saying that the Health Inspector code rule forbids dogs in taprooms. Dogs are however allowed on the patio. Seems fair. Hopefully, the health inspector will one day ban dogs on picnic tables. People do eat on them.

BTW: I’m an owner of three house dogs, but I still don’t believe dogs should be inside at breweries or restaurants.

