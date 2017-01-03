Steve Smith Retires As A Raven, But He’ll Always Be A Panther

It’s just not right. The Carolinas Panthers should’ve brought Steve Smith back to retire here as a Panther. Instead the longtime heart and soul of the entire Carolinas Panthers team retired on Sunday following his final game as a Baltimore Ravens.

Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053

Smith the announcement during a post-game interview after the Ravens loss to Cincinnati. It wasn’t grand. There was no press conference. Just a three-word answer to the question of if he’d played his last game – “Yeah, that’s it.”

Jumpstart Your Fitness Goals

Smith may have retired as a Raven, but he will always be a Panther. The league will miss his competitive spirit and drive.