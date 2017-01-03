CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Steve Smith Retires As A Raven, But He’ll Always Be A Panther

0 reads
Leave a comment
Steve Smith Pro Camp
0 photos

It’s just not right. The Carolinas Panthers should’ve brought Steve Smith back to retire here as a Panther. Instead the longtime heart and soul of the entire Carolinas Panthers team retired on Sunday following his final game as a Baltimore Ravens.

 

Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Smith the announcement during a post-game interview after the Ravens loss to Cincinnati. It wasn’t grand. There was no press conference. Just a three-word answer to the question of if he’d played his last game – “Yeah, that’s it.”

Jumpstart Your Fitness Goals

Smith may have retired as a Raven, but he will always be a Panther. The league will miss his competitive spirit and drive.

Steve Smith Pro Kids Camp
52 photos

Baltimore Ravens , carolina panthers , steve smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close