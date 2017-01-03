City Councilman Al Austin Not Seeking Re-election

Charlotte says goodbye to the Double Door Inn

Incumbent city councilman Al Austin will not seek re-election for District 2, northwest Charlotte, this fall. Austin is finishing his second term on the council. He works full-time as the director of development for Johnson C. Smith University. He told the Charlotte Observer that his full-time job is consuming more of his time.

Austin’s presence will be missed on the council. He is one of three Black council members, and one of the most liberal members as well. He provided a calming presence was often the heart of the council. At the heated City Council meeting following the September riots, Austin spoke eloquently of his compassion and pain for the protestors despite efforts to shout him down. No announcements have been made as to who will run for his vacant seat in November.

