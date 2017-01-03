CLOSE
Double Door Inn’s Last Days (Photos)

The Double Door Inn’s, Charlotte’s longest running live music venue hosted its last concert on Monday. The Monday Night All-Stars played to a sold-out crowd as people packed the small club to bid farewell to the 43-year-old venue. Actually, most of the shows were sold out for the last week as longtime fans and others clamored to say goodbye to the club that has hosted nearly every popular blues artists at one time or another.

 

