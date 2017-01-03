Double Door Inn’s Last Days (Photos)

The Double Door Inn’s, Charlotte’s longest running live music venue hosted its last concert on Monday. The Monday Night All-Stars played to a sold-out crowd as people packed the small club to bid farewell to the 43-year-old venue. Actually, most of the shows were sold out for the last week as longtime fans and others clamored to say goodbye to the club that has hosted nearly every popular blues artists at one time or another.

How Drake & Nicki Minaj Spent New Years

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Also On 105.3 RnB: