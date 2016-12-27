CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘Star Wars’ Legend Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

0 reads
Leave a comment
On the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

They say death comes in three’s and there might be something to that — we just lost George Michael, then Ricky Harris and now actress Carrie Fisher. Best known for her iconic role in Star Wars as Princess Leia, Fisher suffered a heart attack over the weekend while on a flight, and passed away moments ago from the damage.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Fisher also starred in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally and many other films. Wow, 2016. Can we have some legends survive this year? Check out our full review of 2016 – the good, the bad and the ugly ::

2016 :: Year In Review

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

TMZ

In Memory Of: The Ones We Lost In 2016
13 photos
Carrie Fisher , Star Wars

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close