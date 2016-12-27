‘Star Wars’ Legend Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

They say death comes in three’s and there might be something to that — we just lost George Michael, then Ricky Harris and now actress Carrie Fisher. Best known for her iconic role in Star Wars as Princess Leia, Fisher suffered a heart attack over the weekend while on a flight, and passed away moments ago from the damage.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Fisher also starred in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally and many other films. Wow, 2016. Can we have some legends survive this year? Check out our full review of 2016 – the good, the bad and the ugly ::

2016 :: Year In Review

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TMZ