Building Bridges in the Spirit of Dr. King

Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson and Pastor Larry Whitley

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

Pastor Larry Whitley of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and Rev. Dr. Charles Wilson, Sr. Pastor of the United Methodist Church in Matthews are providing a template for building bridges and bolstering relationships across the many divides in our country.  Both Pastors recently held a community forum in Matthews to address the interactions between the police and community.  Now the two are partnering to organize the City of Matthews’ first Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Pastors Whitley and Wilson about their ongoing efforts to build trust and understanding between a host of communities.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”yw9ZPWsbDCdi” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

comments – add yours
Photos
