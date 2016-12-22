Year In Review: Breweries That Opened In 2016

Charlotte is home to more than two dozen breweries. NoDa and Southend are brewery hubs, but other parts of the city are beginning to see breweries pop as well. Here’s a look at the ones that opened this year.
Location: Old Savona Mill in West Charlotte
Known for German, English and American styles. Flagship brews are Altbier, Amber, Black IPA and Dortmunder. Additional styles will include Pale Ales, IPAs, Dopplebocks, Porters and Hefeweizens.
Location: Plaza-Midwood
Known for: Local and American season ingredients, and specialize in farmhouse ales.
Location: Lower NoDa
Known For: Collaborating with local farms and other breweries. Also foraging in the city of Charlotte.
Location: Concord
Location: Southwest Charlotte
Known for: In addition to beer, sells cider, cold-brew coffee and soda.