Year In Review: Breweries That Opened In 2016

Charlotte is home to more than two dozen breweries. NoDa and Southend are brewery hubs, but other parts of the city are beginning to see breweries pop as well. Here’s a look at the ones that opened this year.

Blue Blaze

Location: Old Savona Mill in West Charlotte

Known for German, English and American styles. Flagship brews are Altbier, Amber, Black IPA and Dortmunder. Additional styles will include Pale Ales, IPAs, Dopplebocks, Porters and Hefeweizens.

Legions Brewing

Location: Plaza-Midwood

Known for: Local and American season ingredients, and specialize in farmhouse ales.

Free Range Brewing

Location: Lower NoDa

Known For: Collaborating with local farms and other breweries. Also foraging in the city of Charlotte.

Cabarrus Brewing Company

Location: Concord

Thirsty Nomad

Location: Southwest Charlotte

Known for: In addition to beer, sells cider, cold-brew coffee and soda.