Charlotte Could Get NBA All-Star Game In 2019

If the N.C. General Assembly repeals HB2, the NBA could send the All-Star game to Charlotte in 2019, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The NBA pulled the game from Charlotte after state lawmakers passed the discriminatory HB2. The All-Star game was one of several sporting events to exit the state after the law passed. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, in October, “We’re hoping in 2019 to hold our All-Star Game in Charlotte.”

All eyes are on the state legislature, which is set to take up HB2 on Wednesday.