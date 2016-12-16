It’s always entertaining when a classic family game show like Jeopardy has trivia involving anything hip hop related.

Contestant Sara from Thursday night’s episode of the hit show wasn’t quite as prepared for one question as she thought it was. Her hilarious wrong answer turned into a great laugh for the hip hop fans and the internet alike.

When host Alex Trebek stated “This ‘Big Poppa’ rapper was killed on March 9, 1997 as he left a music industry party in Los Angeles.” Sara answered smoothly and full of confidence but totally wrong. Not only did she guess the wrong name, but she mispronounced the rapper’s name that she did yell out. The correct response would have been, “Who is Notorious B.I.G.“ but Sara answered,“Who is Two-Pack?”

You could almost feel the humor oozing from black twitter after watching this. Check out the funny clip above.

SOURCE: Billboard

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mispronounces Tupac’s Name was originally published on theurbandaily.com

