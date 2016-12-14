The Funniest Cam Newton Fashion Memes (Photos)

Courtesy of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cam Newton by no stretch of the imagination is having the season he did last year. His Carolina Panthers are pretty much on the outside looking in when it comes to getting in the playoffs and his play on the field has been very sub-par.

The usually fashionable quarterback’s post game attire has also taken a hit. Things have been going downhill fashion wise for Newton since he wore those infamous Versace pants. This season it’s been nothing but L’s on the field and off the field as folks just sit back and wait to see what in the hell Cam will wear this time.

Here are Cam’s previous post game looks this season:

You think Cam would chill knowing that Twitter has been going in on him right ? WRONG. Cam was back at again this Sunday and the fallout was swift when walked out to the podium in this outfit:

ESPN’s Jemele Hill got the roasting session started with a series of hilarious tweets:

When you gotta share crop after you quarterback the game pic.twitter.com/gzXbx72uY3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 12, 2016

When your side hustle is robbing stagecoaches pic.twitter.com/RVXH2lBE1y — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 12, 2016

When grandma hears the kids being too loud in the next room pic.twitter.com/8aClYkSNVJ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 12, 2016

