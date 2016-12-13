MNF: The Ravens Take On The Patriots!!!

Well…..this one is extremely pivotal for both teams. The New England Patriots (10-2) battle the Baltimore Ravens (7-5) tonight on “Monday Night Football!” This is pretty much a ‘must win’ for the Patriots since they are neck in neck with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC. One slip up (like a loss tonight to the Ravens) could cost them home field advantage throughout. The Ravens on the other hand are just a few games behind a Wild Card position, & a win tonight could put them in a good place. So this sets the tone for a great game tonight, so lets’s get ready for some football!

