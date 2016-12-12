CLOSE
Charlotte
Panthers’ Jonathan Stewart Sports Ugly Sweater In Christmas Video

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart and mascot Sir Purr show their musical chops in a new Christmas video featuring the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra. In the video, Stewart wears a Panthers’ ugly Christmas Sweater (who knew that existed?) and matching hat as he tickles the ivory to “Winter Wonderland.” In the background, Sir Purr dances with Santa’s helpers. It’s too cute to miss.

Photos
