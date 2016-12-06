Chris Rock Announces First Comedy Tour In 9 Years

Dave Chappelle isn’t the only one making a comeback.
After inking a deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials, Chris Rock is going on his first comedy tour in nine years. The announcement came via a Facebook Live video posted to the comedian’s timeline on Monday (December 5).
“Tonight, I am announcing that I, Chris Rock, am going on tour,” he shared while standing outside of Los Angeles’ Comedy Store. “The Total Blackout tour is coming to your town in 2017… First time in nine years, haven’t done it in a while. Been a little busy, You know, writing Pootie Tang 3 and everything. But hey, it’s time.”
As VIBE points out, Rock’s last tour, Kill The Messenger, aired on HBO in 2008.
Tickets go on sale via Live Nation on December 7.
“I can’t wait to see you b*****s!” — Chris Rock
Chris Rock Total Blackout Tour Dates:
February 14 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
February 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center for the Arts
February 18 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
February 21-23 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
February 24 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
February 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
March 3 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
March 5 – Richmond, VA @ Altrea Theatre
March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
March 24 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
March 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
March 29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 6 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
April 7 – Thackerville, OK @ Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino
April 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
April 14 – Tampa, FL @ David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
April 19 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
April 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
April 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
May 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
May 13 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center
May 14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
May 25 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
May 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
June 3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
SOURCE: VIBE
Chris Rock Announces First Comedy Tour In 9 Years was originally published on theurbandaily.com