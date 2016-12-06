Chris Rock Announces First Comedy Tour In 9 Years

Dave Chappelle isn’t the only one making a comeback.

After inking a deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials, Chris Rock is going on his first comedy tour in nine years. The announcement came via a Facebook Live video posted to the comedian’s timeline on Monday (December 5).

“Tonight, I am announcing that I, Chris Rock, am going on tour,” he shared while standing outside of Los Angeles’ Comedy Store. “The Total Blackout tour is coming to your town in 2017… First time in nine years, haven’t done it in a while. Been a little busy, You know, writing Pootie Tang 3 and everything. But hey, it’s time.”

As VIBE points out, Rock’s last tour, Kill The Messenger, aired on HBO in 2008.

Tickets go on sale via Live Nation on December 7.

“I can’t wait to see you b*****s!” — Chris Rock

Chris Rock Total Blackout Tour Dates:

February 14 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

February 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center for the Arts

February 18 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

February 21-23 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

February 24 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

February 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

March 3 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

March 5 – Richmond, VA @ Altrea Theatre

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 24 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

March 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

March 29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 6 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

April 7 – Thackerville, OK @ Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino

April 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

April 14 – Tampa, FL @ David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

April 19 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre

April 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

April 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

May 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

May 13 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

May 14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

May 25 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

May 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

June 3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

SOURCE: VIBE

Chris Rock Announces First Comedy Tour In 9 Years was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Stephanie Long Posted December 6, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: