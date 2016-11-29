Wildfires Force Evacuation In Tennessee Mountain Tourist Areas

0 reads Leave a comment
Wildfires in the Tennessee mountains have set more than 30 structures ablaze in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fires were licking edges of Dollywood, according to the Charlotte Observer. The fires destroyed resort and forced tourists and residents to evacuate.
