CLOSE
exclusive
HomeExclusive

Former UNC Player Jason Brown Grows Over 250K Pounds Of Food For Families In Need [VIDEO]

Watch Jason Brown explain why he gave up football for farming...

0 reads
Leave a comment

Former Baltimore Ravens and St. Louis Rams football player Jason Brown is proof that you can do anything you set your mind to with hard work and determination.

A University of North Carolina grad too, Brown gave up his multimillion dollar football career in 2012 to start farming. He didn’t have a farmers background, but thanks to the internet, YouTube videos taught him how to grow crops.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

The idea was birthed when he turned 27-year-old and assessed his life’s purpose, reflecting on how his brother died at the same age serving the U.S. military in Afghanistan. His brother’s heroic memory inspired him to want to “serve” as well. Hunger relief charity became his new passion.

View this post on Instagram

Had a blessed Memorial Day with the family. #hero

A post shared by Jw Jason Brown (@wisefarmerbrown) on

Fast forward to 2016, Brown now spends his time harvesting food on his 1,000-acre “First Fruits Farm” in eastern North Carolina. This year he grew over 250,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on his land, where the first harvest was donated to families in need.

Press play up top to hear his story!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

Continue reading 19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

Former UNC Player Jason Brown Grows Over 250K Pounds Of Food For Families In Need [VIDEO] was originally published on Magicbaltimore.com

farmer , football , Jason Brown , Ravens

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close