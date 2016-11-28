CLOSE
Charleston Church Shooting To Represent Himself In Trial

Dylann Roof

Source: Google / Google

Days after being found competent to stand trial in connection with the Mother Emanuel church massacre, Dylann Roof has been granted permission to represent himself in court, according to news reports. Roof asked a federal judge to allow him to represent himself during the trial. Judge Richard Mark Gergel strongly advised against the decision, but has allowed Roof to represent himself.

Roof does have legal representation available in court. The case is now in the jury selection phase, which was expected to last up  to a month. Thus far, Roof has not challenged any of the jurors that prosecutors have selected. Roof faes 33 charges in connection with the June 2015 shooting deaths of nine people at the Charleston church. He faces the death penalty.

Dylann Roof , Mother Emanuel

Photos
