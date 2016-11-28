CLOSE
Will There Be Charges In Keith Scott’s Fatal Shooting?

Mecklenburg County prosecutors will announce on Wednesday whether charges will be filed in the officer-involved fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, the Charlotte Observer reported. Thus far, prosecutors have declined to provide any information about the case in which Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Brentley Vinson fatally shot Scott.

CMPD police chief Kerr Putney declined to take any disciplinary actions against Vinson in the case. The Observer reported that prosecutors have the state investigation report as well as the autopsy results.

Photos
