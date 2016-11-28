Flyest Moments: The 2016 Soul Train Awards

Erykah Badu took us all on a trip for the 2016 Soul Train Awards, and it was a fly blast from the past with glimpses of the future. Keep reading for a quick rundown of some of the show’s dopest moments.

Erykah Badu Gives Hope For The Future

Erykah came out looking like a futuristic Africa priestess to deliver a message of hope from the future: We win. That is to say that despite how hopeless things might be looking now, Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy prevail.

Dru Hill Reunites To Start The Party

Dru Hill opened the show with a hot medley of their biggest songs, but something was missing. At first, it looked like it there was someone missing, but Jazz made his way out to sing down for “Beauty Is Her Name.”

The group was quickly dismissed so that Sisqo could do his breakout solo hit “The Thong Song,” and we’d be lying we said we didn’t do a little bop in the living room.

Teyana Makes A Splash

Teyana Taylor snagged the first honor of the night, winning Best Dance Performance for her routine from Kanye West’s “Fade.” Her showing in “Fade” was so awe-inspiring, we had to get a jump start on our New Year’s Resolutions by pre-registering for her Fade 2 Fit program. She kept her speech short and sweet, thanking God first and foremost and then showing love to Kanye West and her family. But she couldn’t leave stage without doing a little humble brag/flirting with her hubby.

RSVP ‘Yes’ To Ro James’ Party

Ro James hosted a grown & sexy house party for his performance of “You Already Knew That” and “Permission.” His set got everyone on their feet and left them hot and bothered. India Arie wasn’t the only one fanning herself. Know that.

The Soul Cypher Gives Life

The Soul Cypher is always a special treat. It’s like musical candy for your ears to indulge in, and this year was no different. Ne-Yo smoothed out “She Got Her Own,” and it was Gladys Knight-approved because she was jamming in the background. He stepped aside so that Angie Stone could seamlessly flow onto the beat with “Brother.” Once she was done, she tagged Tyrese in. After he did his thing. Miss Gladys tied it all up with “Neither One Of Us.”

Brandy Becomes A Lady Of Soul

Brandy kept the energy going with a mashup of all of her greatest hits. We’ve been listening to Brandy for as long as we can rememeber–we’ve grown up with her–so she has a big catalog to choose from. She hit us with “Almost Doesn’t Count,” “Full Moon,” “I Wanna Be Down,” and “Baby” just to name a few. She even brought out Ma$e to do his verse from “Top of the World (Quick cut to Teyana Taylor getting her entire life).

If you had forgotten that Brandy is The Vocal Bible, this performance served as a reminder. Then she got even more love as the audience enjoyed a video about her impact as an artist before she was honored with the Lady of Soul Award.

Erykah Badu Teams Up With India Arie

Erykah Badu always has a great time when she’s hosting the show. She got to do a couple of duets, but she called her soul sister to the stage to offer a little encouragement to the people, with a performance of “Breathe.” Erykah started it off on a slightly ratchet note, but they eventually got around to the inspirational vibe.

Remy Ma, Fat Joe, And French Montana Win!

Remy Ma’s comeback reached new heights as she took home an award for her track with Fat Joe and French Montana, “All The Way Up.” She kept her acceptance speech brief as she thanked her hubby Papoose and made her way backstage.

Teddy Riley Is A Legend

Teddy Riley was honored for a long career, which fittingly earned him The Legend Award. He’s more than the dude from Guy and Black Street, or the guy behind Keith Sweat’s “I Wanna.” He’s the Architect of New Jack Swing. He crafted much of the soundtrack to the ’90s!

Once he got on stage to receive his award, he had the longest acceptance speech of the night. He thanked everyone in his family. Every last loved one that came to mind got a shoutout. With a career spanning around 30 years, he’s got a lot of people to thank.

To show how far his work has reached, his performance was the most epic mashup of tracks he’s produced for acts like Heavy D, SWV, Hi-Five, Doug E. Fresh, Bobby Brown, and Michael Jackson. And you know he couldn’t leave without doing “Rump Shaker” and “Groove Me.” In short: It was live!

Honorable Mention: Ty Alexander Showed Off Her Red Carpet Style

Loyal Beauties with a sharp eye could not have missed one of our own alumnas doing it big with a stylish spot during ceremony. Ty Alexander showed viewers that you red carpet chic is within your reach (and your budget) if you know where to look.

RELATED STORIES:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 Soul Train Awards

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11: Rihanna Gets To Work; Tamar Braxton Steps Out For The 2016 Soul Train Awards & More!

Flyest Moments: The 2016 Soul Train Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted November 27, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: