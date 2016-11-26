Nick Cannon stopped by The Breakfast Club and spoke his mind on Hillary Clinton and Planned Parenthood’s hidden agenda for controlling the Black population.

Nick Cannon Goes In On “Planned Parenthood” was originally published on kissrichmond.com