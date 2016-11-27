Chaka Khan has always been fabulous. There’s no question about that. But the 63-year-old had to show up and show out for the newest challenge to hit social media: Dub Challenge.
As noted by Bossip the Dub Challenge is people putting their old pics up and showing how they have turned into dimes…or dubs. Basically, reminiscent of glow ups. And while it’s trending heavy with teenagers, there are a few actual adults who show more dramatic evolutions.
Following suit was the icon who’s Twitter account posted a photo of Chaka then (ten years ago) versus now— slim and trim.
The singer lost the bulk of her weight in 2011 after being diagnosed with Type-2 Diabetes and high blood pressure. She’s kept it off ever since with a meat-free diet.
But Chaka isn’t the only one to participate in the challenge. Some of our favorites were…
Nothing better than reflecting on your journey, even if it’s not as glamorous as your present.
RELATED STORIES:
Shirley Caesar Responds To Being A Viral Sensation With The #UNameItChallenge
The Best Of The Mannequin Challenge
Monica Brown Keeps It Real About Brandy And The #SoGoneChallenge
Chaka Khan Participates In #DubChallenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com