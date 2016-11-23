CLOSE
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige

amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston - Alternative View

Source: Andreas Rentz/amfAR15 / Getty

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul never disappoints in front of the mic or on the red carpet. With a career lasting over two decades, Mary J. Blige is an industry icon.

Currently, on the King + Queen of Hearts tour with Neo Soul crooner, Maxwell, the pair performs in Richmond tonight at the Richmond Coliseum.

Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day

Source: Olivier Douliery / Getty

In honor of the King + Queen of Hearts arriving in the Cap City, we’ve taken a walk down memory lane to see Mary’s fashion hits and misses over the years!

amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston - Alternative View

Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige

Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige

Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige

