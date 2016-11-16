Frank Ocean On The Grammys: “I’d Rather This Be My Colin Kaepernick Moment”

Frank Ocean‘s Blonde was one of the most anticipated and acclaimed albums of the year, so it was a surprise when it was announced that the album wasn’t submitted for Grammy Award consideration. Though many were disappointed, including Kanye West, Ocean isn’t too concerned.

“That institution certainly has nostalgic importance,” he told the New York Times in recent interview. “It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down. I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated. I’d rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience.”

Ocean notes that the freedom of not being signed to a record deal allows him to do as he pleases.

“I can operate in half-a-song format,” he said. “I believe that I’m one of the best in the world at what I do, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to be. It’s more interesting for me to figure out how to be superior in areas where I’m naïve, where I’m a novice.”

He also spoke about the making of his latest album, as well as the impact his career has had on his personal life the past few years.

Read the full interview via the New York Times.

Watch the music video for “Nikes” below:

