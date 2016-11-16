CLOSE
Von Miller Caught Up In Sex Tape Drama For Money

Denver Broncos star and Super Bowl 50 MVP, Von Miller, is known best for playing defense on the field but now he is on the offense over the proposed release of a sex tape…starring himself.

Miller filed legal docs in L.A. County Superior Court under the pseudonym “Doe” and it appears that a judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a woman shopping a self recorded sex tape of her and Von Miller while in Cancun.

Miller admitted to having sex with Elizabeth Ruin while on a trip to Mexico. He also acknowledged that she had recorded their sexual encounter with her cell phone but discussed it would be kept private.

Ruiz has attempted to sell the video to TMZ and wants $2.5 million from Miller.

Von Miller Caught Up In Sex Tape Drama For Money was originally published on kissrichmond.com

