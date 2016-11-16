CLOSE
Anthony Hamilton Grand Marshall Of Thanksgiving Parade

Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton will be the grand marshal of the this year’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade, according to parade Facebook page.Grammy-award winning Hamilton, 45, is a South Mecklenburg graduate.

He will be followed by Angwish,Carter Faith Jones, Dave Koons & The Koyotes, Kristina Lachaga, Kristy Lynn, One Leg Rooster, Taylor Dean, Teresa Guidry, Tryon and Tyler Mingo!  The parade includes a 120-unit parade line-up that includes step teams, musical performers, marching bands and floats.

