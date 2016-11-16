Anthony Hamilton Grand Marshall Of Thanksgiving Parade

Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton will be the grand marshal of the this year’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade, according to parade Facebook page.Grammy-award winning Hamilton, 45, is a South Mecklenburg graduate.

He will be followed by Angwish,Carter Faith Jones, Dave Koons & The Koyotes, Kristina Lachaga, Kristy Lynn, One Leg Rooster, Taylor Dean, Teresa Guidry, Tryon and Tyler Mingo! The parade includes a 120-unit parade line-up that includes step teams, musical performers, marching bands and floats.

