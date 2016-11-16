CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

JCSU Searching For A New President

0 reads
Leave a comment

Johnson C. Smith University has named a search committee to find its 14th president. Ronald Carter will leave Smith in June 2017. Trustees Chair Shirley Hughes, said in a media statement, that the committee will first hire an executive search firm by the end of November, QC Metro reported.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hughes plans to have a new president by the time Carter leaves. Hughes said she anticipates no “big change in strategic direction” at JCSU, QC City Metro reported.

ICMYI: Dave Chappelle On “Saturday Night Live?”

“The strategic direction of the university will inform the final position description and the characteristics we desire in our 14th president,” she said, according to QC City Metro.

JCSU Arch Of Triumph Gala
31 photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close